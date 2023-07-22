Donald James Burgess
H.Winchester

Donald James Burgess is turning 90 on July 27! When you see Don, join his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in wishing him a happy birthday!

Family and friends surprised Don with a party for his 90th birthday last weekend. He said, “It was a good thing I had a pacemaker.” Today, Don is the proud father of three sons, six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. He married his sweetheart, Jeaneen Hale, in 1958, and they built a life of love together in Hyde Park.


