...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS
MORNING TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between
100 to 105 degrees Saturday and between 101 and 106 degrees
Sunday. At these temperatures, record-breaking high temperatures
are forecast both today and Sunday.
* WHERE...Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush
Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Salt Lake Valley and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight recovery will be minimal Sunday
and Monday mornings with low temperatures forecast between 70
and 80 degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Donald James Burgess is turning 90 on July 27! When you see Don, join his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in wishing him a happy birthday!
Family and friends surprised Don with a party for his 90th birthday last weekend. He said, “It was a good thing I had a pacemaker.” Today, Don is the proud father of three sons, six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. He married his sweetheart, Jeaneen Hale, in 1958, and they built a life of love together in Hyde Park.
He spent his career as an electronics technician for Hill Air Force Base, working on a variety of components of fighter jets, until retirement in 1995. Don is a veteran who spent almost four years in the Army stationed in various places in the United States and on Okinawa during the Korean War. His hobbies are camping, talking about the weather, and being helpful to neighbors, family, and friends.
Don is a handyman and always has a project he is working on. He takes pride in what he does and spearheaded installing a neighborhood gravity-flow irrigation system in the late 1970s, which he managed until just a few years ago. One of his favorite “jobs” was his calling in the Logan Temple for a few years.
Ninety years old is an accomplishment, and he is proud to be 90. His family thanks him for staying young at 90 as he’s still traveling and playing and driving and enjoying life with them, even though they’ve got him seeing the benefits of staying in accommodations that don’t require finding a hookup for the camper.
