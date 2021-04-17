A truck rolled from the highway and into the river in Logan Canyon on Saturday evening, according to scanner traffic.
The accident, in the area of Mile 473, may involve serious injuries, with at least one person unresponsive. One of the occupants of the vehicle may have been unresponsive at one point, but later was conscious and walking at the scene. Scanner traffic earlier indicated this person was the driver, but later reports indicated it was the passenger.
The accident was reported shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.
A medical helicopter was called as a precaution early on in the response but was cancelled at about 6:20 p.m.
LCPD Dispatch tweeted that there will be delays in Logan Canyon for an undetermined time while responders work at the scene, and tweeted confirmation that the canyon had been reopened at about 8:30 p.m.
This story will be updated.