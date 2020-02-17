A man was injured when a trench he was working in collapsed, burying him up to his neck in Hyrum on Monday afternoon, according to police-radio scanner traffic.
First responders were called out to the scene at 680 E. 100 South shortly after 1 p.m. and had extricated the man by about 1:30 p.m.
Cache County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi said workers were digging around a sewer line when the trench caved in on one of the workers. Dirt was initially covering parts of his face, and co-workers dug out around the man’s head so he could breathe.
The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.