A Newton couple walked away with only “minor scratches” after a plane crash in Richmond on Monday.
According to a pair of press releases from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a pilot and passenger, identified as Lynn and Darlene Goodsell, were in a small Kitfox plane attempting to land in a field at 11481 N. 2000 East in Cache County.
While circling the pasture in preparation for landing, Sheriff Chad Jensen wrote, the passenger-side wing clipped a power pole and the “nose dived into a nearby bush.”
“Lynn and Darlene only had minor scratches from the throne bush and declined medical attention on scene,” Jensen wrote. “The FFA and NTSB were notified and did not respond due to no injuries reported.”
Rocky Mountain Power was notified and several homes were left without power as a result. It's not specified in the releases the cause of the attempted pasture landing.
Lynn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In 2013, Lynn executed the emergency landing of a Cessna 175 in a snow-laden field in Wellsville. The pilot, Lynn, and four passengers, including a 7-month-old child, were uninjured despite the plane flipping on its top upon landing.
One of the passengers posted a video of the 2013 emergency landing that garnered over 2 million views. In the video, an iced carburetor is said to be the cause of the emergency landing.