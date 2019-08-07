√ The Cache County School District will meet at 5:30 p.m. at 2035 N. 1200 East. Agenda items include:
• Public Comment.
• Request for Approval of the TSSA Plan Approvals.
• Request for Approval to Retire Proposed Policies in Section 2000: School Board Governance and Operations.
• Request for Approval of the Updated Board Goals.
• Emergency Safety Intervention Procedures Policy.
• Mental Health Policy.
• Student Fees and Fee Waivers Policy Update (Refer to policy in BoardDocs).
• Board Committee Report.
• Board President Report.
• Superintendent District Report.
√ The North Logan City Council and Planning Commission will hold a joint meeting at 6:30 p.m. at 475 E. 2500 North. Agenda items include:
• Consideration of approval of a Development Plan and Preliminary Plat for the Phillips subdivision (44 lots) located in the RE-1 zone approximately at 2900 North 1400 East, North Logan. (Blake Parker)
• Consider approval of declaration of surplus items from the North Park Police Agency.
• Discussion and review of zoning west of Main Street from approximately 2000 North to 2700 North, along with a discussion regarding the Main St. Master Planning Committee.
• Discussion regarding land use and zoning regulations related to the production, processing, and sale of Cannabis products in North Logan City.
• Discussion on updates to the Moderate-Income Housing Element of the General Plan.