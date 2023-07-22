Gail Buttars

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The family of Gail Buttars celebrated his 90th birthday at Willow Park in Logan. Approximately 60 family members attended. Much laughter and visiting occurred. Many memories were made. Dad has often encouraged his posterity to make memories. Several engaged in a candy toss, and cameras were snapping pictures constantly.

Dad was born in July 1933 in Lewiston, the sixth son of Orson Buttars and Elva Layne. His education was Lewiston Elementary School, Lewiston Junior High School, and North Cache High School in Richmond, graduating in 1951.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.