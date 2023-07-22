...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS
MORNING TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between
100 to 105 degrees Saturday and between 101 and 106 degrees
Sunday. At these temperatures, record-breaking high temperatures
are forecast both today and Sunday.
* WHERE...Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush
Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Salt Lake Valley and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight recovery will be minimal Sunday
and Monday mornings with low temperatures forecast between 70
and 80 degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The family of Gail Buttars celebrated his 90th birthday at Willow Park in Logan. Approximately 60 family members attended. Much laughter and visiting occurred. Many memories were made. Dad has often encouraged his posterity to make memories. Several engaged in a candy toss, and cameras were snapping pictures constantly.
Dad was born in July 1933 in Lewiston, the sixth son of Orson Buttars and Elva Layne. His education was Lewiston Elementary School, Lewiston Junior High School, and North Cache High School in Richmond, graduating in 1951.
He married our Mother, Janice Hess of Lewiston, in 1953 and they moved to Logan where he has lived since. Their children are Cindy Workman of Salt Lake City, Debbie Ralphs of Logan, Keven Buttars of Logan, Janae Nielson of Winnemucca, Nevada, and Julie Finlinson of Logan.
Dad has 17 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
Mom passed away in 2014, our sister Debbie passed away in 2017, and Janae’s son Cody Nielson passed away in 2012.
Dad’s activity in his church has been primarily in the music field.
His primary work career was 32 years at Thiokol in the accounting field.
