70th Wedding Anniversary for Acea and Clara Robison

The children of Acea Homer and Clara Ann Waite Robison are pleased to announce their parents’ 70th wedding anniversary. Acea and Clara were married on March 20, 1953.

Acea was born on 11 December 1932 in Fillmore, Utah. He served in the Army and worked at Thiokol for many years. He has a talent for working out puzzles and creating things out of wood. Acea has spent a lot of time serving in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including High Priest Group Leader and Nursery Leader.


