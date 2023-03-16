The children of Acea Homer and Clara Ann Waite Robison are pleased to announce their parents’ 70th wedding anniversary. Acea and Clara were married on March 20, 1953.
Acea was born on 11 December 1932 in Fillmore, Utah. He served in the Army and worked at Thiokol for many years. He has a talent for working out puzzles and creating things out of wood. Acea has spent a lot of time serving in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including High Priest Group Leader and Nursery Leader.
Clara was born in Winchendon, Massachusetts, on 7 December 1933.
When her family joined the Church they moved to Utah where Acea and Clara met. With 11 children Clara was a busy mom and homemaker. She too served in many Church callings including Primary President, music leader and Family History Specialist. Acea and Clara served a mission to Indiana where they met and worked with many special people.
They are the parents of 11 children: Arlene (Chuck) Johnson, Ray (Kathy), Leila Robison, Carolyn (Pete) Gonzales, Lloyd (Sandy), Darrell (Lynn), Alan (Kimberli), Grant (Shellie), Gary (Nancy), Paul (July), and Kyle (Crystal). They have 53 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Acea and Clara have been a wonderful example of faith, endurance and loyalty. They taught their children to work hard, be honest, stay true to the Church and care for others. They have strong testimonies of Jesus Christ and eternal families.
There will be an Open House to honor them on Saturday March 18th from 1-3 pm at Williamsburg Assisted Living Center 2nd floor meeting room. 132 West 300 North, Logan. Family and friends are invited to share this milestone with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.