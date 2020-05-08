On May 9, 1950, Lloyd Albert Clement and Billie Wilson were married in a small civil ceremony in Wichita, Kansas. So in love and anxious to make their move to Logan, Utah, to be sealed in the LDS Temple. Years of education were ahead of them at Utah State Agriculture College, Texas A&M, Harvard University and Weber State College.
They welcomed five children to their home. Carla Sue (Loren) Jorgenson 1952. Albert Wilson (Kim Rindlisbaker-deceased) 1953. Kathleen 1955. Lloyd Randall 1957, and Nancy (Kurt Clayton) 1959. Thirteen grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren blessed our family with much love and gratitude. Family travel and vacations were so special.
A celebration had been planned for this anniversary but the COVID-19 will delay a gathering at this time. Hopefully a picnic in the park will take place a little later this summer. In the meantime, we will continue communication on phones and computers until this virus will allow a larger gathering.
Foreign assignments in LaPaz, Bolivia, and Monrovia, Liberia. Missions to San Juan, Puerto Rico, Orlando Temple and ordinance workers in the Logan Temple. Lloyd retired from Utah State University and Billie retired from Intermountain Health.