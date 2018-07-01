Their story began over 60 years ago on a blind date, after that day they decided they found the perfect mate.
Travis and Linda Johnson were married on June 27, 1958, in the Logan LDS Temple. They have been blessed with four Children: Lynette Pitcher, Janese (Allan) Cardon, Jill (Richard) Ballard and Keith (Michelle) Johnson. They have 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Earlier this month they celebrated this special day with their family! They spent their Anniversary going through Yellowstone and Cody, Wyoming.
With 60 years of memories since you both said I do. You’ve shared the ups and downs of life and saw your dreams come true. Congratulations to you both. Hope you have a fabulous day. May every new tomorrow be as happy as today.