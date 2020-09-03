The family of Brent and Bonnie Crosbie of Providence are thrilled to congratulate them on their 50th wedding anniversary. We are sad we won’t be able to celebrate this milestone with family and friends at this time, but the immediate family is looking forward to a grand celebration in the coming year when it is safe to gather together again.
Brent is the son of Ervin and Kleta Crosbie and grew up in River Heights. He attended Sky View High School and Utah State University where he graduated with a degree in microbiology. Bonnie is the daughter of Don and Carol Smith and grew up on Canyon Road in Logan. She attended Logan High School.
Brent and Bonnie met at a courtship and marriage class at the USU LDS Institute and quickly fell in love. On September 10, 1970, Brent and Bonnie were married in the Logan Utah Temple. They have lived in Logan and Providence, Utah, as well as Titusville, Florida. They currently reside in Providence where they have spent many years making their little piece of heaven on earth with their beautiful yard and loving home.
Brent spent most of his career working for the (formerly) Thiokol space program where he retired in 2010. He then found a second career driving a school bus for sporting events and other activities, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Bonnie followed in the footsteps of her mother and aunt and worked as a manager in the Logan School District breakfast and lunch programs at Ellis, Woodruff, Bridger, and Headstart Elementary schools. They both officially retired in 2019 and have been enjoying the retired life together.
They are the proud parents of six children: Jim (Amanie), Providence; Jenni (Danny) Bills, Aurora, CO; Joni (Steve) Camacho, Clearfield; Jeff (Amy), Mt Sterling; Jeanette (Matt) Dahl, Murray; and Jessica (Alan) Bishop, Houston, TX. They have been blessed with 16 grandchildren whom they love and adore.
Thank you, Mom and Dad, for teaching us by example to value integrity, hard work, and compassion for others. Your faithful dedication to each other has blessed our family. You have taught us to love and support each other as you attended (and continue to attend) and cheer for us at countless sporting events, recitals, concerts, and many other important events in our lives. We love you more than words could ever say. Congratulations on 50 beautiful years together.