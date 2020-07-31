Seventy years ago, Clyde Merlin Anderson and Geneil Hughes were married on August 2 in the Logan LDS Temple. Shortly after their wedding, Clyde was drafted into the US Army and the newlyweds spent the next two years in Ft. Riley, Kansas. They returned to Logan and Clyde went to work with his family at their store, Logan Seed and Feed, later renamed Anderson’s Seed and Garden Store. Geneil also worked there for many years, especially during the Spring rush and the busy Holiday season. They both retired in January 1999, and their son, Mark, is continuing the business with his family.
Music has always been a large part of their lives and they both have been involved with numerous singing groups. Clyde was a member of the Imperial Glee Club for 60 years and sang with his barbershop quartet, The Kingsmen Quartet, for over 30 years. Geneil and Clyde were charter members of the Towne Singers mixed chorus and were active with that group until 1996 and they sang as a duet for various functions and funerals.
Clyde played baseball and softball for many years, usually as a pitcher. He was a member of several championship teams. He has always be an avid fan of the Yankees. He also played golf and looked forward to yearly fishing trips. His garden has always been a showpiece with beautiful flowers and abundant produce for family and friends.
Geneil has perfected most of the Homemaking Arts. She is a fine cook, quilter, seamstress, crafter and has always been willing to share her skills. She taught her children and many others in the 4-H program, Church groups and whenever asked. For many years she has enjoyed designing beautiful, unique quilts and participating in a quilter’s guild. She has always been willing to give her time and skills to help others. Both Clyde and Geneil have held numerous positions in the LDS Church and enjoyed their years of service in the Logan LDS Temple.
They are the parents of six children: Marian (Bob) McCann, Karen (Scott) Jeppesen, Paul (Debbie) Anderson, Lorraine Anderson, Brian (Kathy) Anderson, and Mark (Ronnette) Anderson. They have 15 grandsons, 5 granddaughters, and numerous great-grandchildren. Their son, Brian, and two grandsons have passed away.The Andersons are examples of hard work, service and generosity. They have shared their knowledge and talents with the people of Cache Valley their entire lives. They are looking forward to a celebration of their landmark Anniversary when the family is able to gather.