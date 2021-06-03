Conly and Joyce Hansen were married June 10, 1971, in the Logan LDS Temple. They celebrated with a wedding luncheon and a reception that evening at the West Jordan Seventh Ward chapel. They traveled to St. George and the Four Corners area on their honeymoon. They first lived in an underground home in Honeyville, then they moved to the Aggie Village trailer park while Joyce finished student teaching and Conly earned his Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Utah State University. Upon graduation, Conly joined the Army as an Officer, which took them to Texas and then to Maryland. In 1977, they moved to Columbus, Ohio, with three kids in tow, where Conly began his Ph.D. program. Conly earned his Ph.D. in Agricultural (Food) Engineering from OSU in 1980, then joined the faculty at OSU. He worked as a professor there until 1985, when he was offered a joint position at Utah State University in the Nutrition and Food Science Department and Mechanical Engineering Department. They brought five kids with them from Ohio, then welcomed three more into the family after moving to Logan.
Conly and Joyce have always been busy chasing seven sons and one daughter from sports activities to music lessons to church events. Conly and Joyce love to travel — they traveled through all fifty states with their kids, and as a couple, they have visited every continent except Antarctica, touring Japan, China, India, Egypt, Thailand, Taiwan, most of Europe and the Eastern Bloc and so much more. In 1995-96, they spent a year on sabbatical in Dookie College, Australia. Conly and Joyce love serving in church callings and are exceptionally good at gathering family, friends and neighbors for holiday events. They spend a significant amount of time serving their children, grandchildren, and extended family, as well as serving as temple workers in the Logan Temple. Conly and Joyce were issued a call to serve in the Texas Houston East Mission before Covid-19 hit last March. They anticipate that they will be leaving on their assigned mission in July or August of this year.
Conly and Joyce are the parents of Jaron (Sara) of Springville, UT; Lared (Andria) of Brigham City, UT; Caralee (Nick Osgood) of South Hamilton, MA; Loren (fiancé Katelyn McKown) of Palo Alto, CA; Darren (Shae) of Smithfield, UT; JJ (Brianne) of Perry, UT; Matthew (McKenzie) of North Logan, UT, and the late Dallen (Rachael) Hansen. They are the grandparents of 18 and the great grandparents of two. They plan to celebrate their 50th anniversary by going on a cruise through the Mediterranean with their children (and spouses) upon returning from their mission.