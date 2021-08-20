DeLoy and Rodell celebrate their Diamond, 60th Anniversary on 1 September. They met while attending Weber College. It was 17 August 1961 that DeLoy made his proposal. After an evening date at the Logan Temple, they took a leisure stroll on the Temple grounds. Under one of the large stately pine trees, DeLoy nervously asked the question. Since then it has been 60 years of history. But it did not start all that easy. The following day they called her parents in El Paso, Texas. Rodell's mom did most of the talking and informed DeLoy that if he intended to marry their daughter, they would be married in two weeks or forget it and they would come and take her home. They were married 2 weeks later in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple by President Albert Choules. The Mortensen clan traveled from El Paso to witness their marriage. Rodell was born in Douglas, Arizona, and attended schools in Douglas, Pomerene and Thatcher before moving with her parents to El Paso. She has a degree in Music Education, and attended Tucson, U of A, Provo BYU, El Paso TWC and USU. She served an LDS mission in New Zealand. DeLoy served Army Occupation Germany, then received training at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho, before attending Weber College and Utah State University. He was a fellow Nurse for Hospitals in Idaho, Utah and Military. They both taught in Utah schools. DeLoy's career carried him into the United States Air Force, where they were involved in military communities and LDS Church service. They have 4 children (Jeni-Lei, JaNaa, Joi and John), 8 grandchildren, 6 adopted grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. They lived in Hyrum, Utah, while he taught at Intermountain Inter-Tribal School. They lived in Germany for 18 years, providing Health and Educational services for the Department of Defense Dependent Schools. After retiring they returned to Logan. They both served as Temple Officiators in the Frankfurt German Temple and the Logan Temple. Rodell has been a standby support and hosted many military, community and church socials, as DeLoy served on High Councils, Bishoprics, as a Bishop, and Stake Presidency for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together they have given over 40 years of Red Cross service. Rodell served in the leadership of the Henry Ballard DUP Camp. DeLoy is currently the President of the Temple Fork SUP Chapter. Together they serve as the Cache Valley Retired School Employee leadership. All friends’ neighbors and family are invited to an ice cream social, on 1 September 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. This is a no gift celebration at their home @ 1719 E. 1400 North, Logan, Utah.
