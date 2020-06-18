Verl and D’On (Pearce) Janes of Providence, Utah, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 18, 2020.
Verl and D’On met through D’On’s two sisters, but it wasn’t love until Verl went to the Tick Tock, where D’On was working, and she spilled a milkshake in his lap. It was meant to be. They were married in the Logan, Utah Temple on June 18, 1970. They are the proud parents of 5 children: Lisa (James) Hafen, Diane (Bob) Harden, Robert (Jen) Janes, Dayna Janes and Brynn (Drew) Harvey. They are the loving and very proud grandparents to 14 grandchildren.
Verl and D’On have raised their family in Providence, UT. Verl was a longtime non-foods manager for Lee’s Marketplace in Logan, UT, where he worked until he retired. He now enjoys his daily rounds of golf at Logan River Golf Course. For many years, D’On worked as an elementary school librarian for the Logan City School District, where she also worked until she retired. She now spends her time painting and sewing. Verl and D’On like to spend as much time with their grandchildren as possible. They enjoy watching them participate in various activities. Their family is so thankful for the examples of their parents' love and patience. The family is grateful that they all live close enough that they are able to visit often.
Verl and D’On had originally planned to celebrate their anniversary on a week-long cruise this week, with their children. That trip has been postponed; however, their children and grandchildren still celebrated and wished them a very happy 50th anniversary!