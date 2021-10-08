Don & Deanna Smellie celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Sept. 18, 2021 with their family. Don & Deanna were married Sept. 18, 1956, in the Salt Lake Temple. They have enjoyed living in Cache Valley since 1967 — first residing in Logan on Thrushwood Drive and then in 1992 they made their home in Providence, Utah. They currently reside at Legacy House in Logan.
Don & Deanna have enjoyed their involvement in the church and community over the years. Don was Department Head of Instructional Technology at Utah State University from 1969-2001. They enjoyed serving on the Beaver Mountain Ski Patrol where they made lifelong friends. They served two full-time missions together for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving their first mission to the Cove Fort Historical Site and their second in Palmyra, New York. They loved serving the Lord together and cherished the opportunities to share the gospel and bear testimony of the Savior, Jesus Christ.
Don & Deanna have five children who love and adore them: Debbie Thompson of Kaysville, Utah; Tami (Kyle) Griffiths of Smithfield, Utah; Sandy (Allen) Mecham of N. Logan, Utah; Ron (Heather) Smellie of Preston, Idaho; and Dave (Lindsay) Smellie of Logan. They love spending time with their posterity of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “All Because Two People Fell in Love”. We love you Mom and Dad and hope to celebrate many more anniversaries with you!