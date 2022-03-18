Booker Earl and Eleanor Delores (Schroeder) Johnson of Paradise, Utah, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on March 23. They were married on March 23, 1962, in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. They started their family in Granite where 9 of their children were born. In 1979 Earl started his own company and moved the family to Logan where our youngest brother was born, making us a family of 10 kids. When Mom and Dad bought the house there were just a few small trees on the property, through the years they added a garden, more trees, a greenhouse, more trees, a wood shop for Dad more trees and a barn and tack room for Mom’s horses, peacocks, chickens, turkeys and many cows making it the Paradise that it is now. We kids have tried our best to keep Mom and Dad on their toes, life in the Johnson house was never boring. They’ve enjoyed many adventures in life together, with several trips to Europe, Bahamas, Hawaii, Canada, cruises to Alaska, and trips around the Continental U.S.
They have served in several callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including serving in the Logan Temple for three years and a Mission at Martin’s Cove, Wyoming 2006-2008. They are currently serving one day a week at the Humanitarian Center in Hyrum. They love spending time with family and friends, camping, rides in the side by side, spending time with their kids, grandkids and great grandkids are the adventures now a days. Earl and Elly have a very special relationship, Dad says he was drawn to Mom like a magnet and they have been together ever since. We’ve always known of their great love for each other by the little things that they do for each other. When camping Dad always says “put my chair by Elly’s so I can hold her hand.” They’ve been holding hands now for over 60 years. Please join us in celebrating Earl and Eleanor on March 26, 2022. At the American Heritage West Center 4025 S.hwy 89-91, Wellsville, UT 84339, United States in an open house. Friends may call between 1:00-3:00 p.m.
Earl and Elly’s children are, Dody (Todd) Sheppard, Todd (Kari) Johnson, Fred (Ashley) Johnson, Sharon (Kevin) Brown, Shane (Lisa) Johnson, Elizabeth (Stirling) Vance, Ruth ( Eric) Morrow, Lance (Erin) Johnson, Aaron (Shantel) Johnson, Adam (Emily) Johnson.
Papa and Grandma spoil 51 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren who adore them.