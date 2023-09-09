Ernie and Patty Crockett

Congratulations to Ernie and Patty Crockett of North Logan, UT, on their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on September 8, 1973, in Logan, Utah.


Come join us to celebrate their golden year on September 10th from 6–8 p.m. At the Crockett’s home, located at 1415 Highland Drive in North Logan. We would love to see family and friends attend.

