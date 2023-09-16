Garrie and Dolores Maughan

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The family of Garrie and Dolores Maughan have great cause to celebrate this year as Garrie celebrates his 90th birthday, Dolores celebrates her 88th birthday, and together they celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary!

Garrie was born in Wellsville, Utah on September 7, 1933 to Margaret Veneda Smith Leishman and Guy Leland Poppleton Maughan.


Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.