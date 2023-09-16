The family of Garrie and Dolores Maughan have great cause to celebrate this year as Garrie celebrates his 90th birthday, Dolores celebrates her 88th birthday, and together they celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary!
Garrie was born in Wellsville, Utah on September 7, 1933 to Margaret Veneda Smith Leishman and Guy Leland Poppleton Maughan.
Dolores was born in Young Ward, Utah September 18, 1935 to Reta Leavitt Wyatt and Ethan Floyd Olsen.
At the young ages of 12 and 14, Dolores and Garrie’s paths crossed and they have been together ever since. On October 1, 1953 they were married for time and eternity in the Logan, Utah Temple.
They built a home in Wellsville and operated a little gas station there on the corner of 100 E and Main Street. In 1965 they purchased their farm in Avon, Utah where they have lived for the past 58 years.
Together they had six children — Lynn, Lex, Kristine, David, Lesa and Connie. In addition to their six children, they opened their home to many foster children and Native American children through the Indian Placement Program. They have 24 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and one on the way.
Garrie and Dolores worked alongside each other through the years as custodians for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Garrie also managed the Osmond’s ranch in Avon for 7 years. It was a family project and the children grew up learning how to work hard.
They have served several missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, including, the Canada, Regina mission, the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, the Louisiana, Bogalusa mission, at Cinnamon Creek Campground, at the Humanitarian Center in Hyrum, Utah, in the Logan Temple and as welfare service missionaries at the LDS Employment Center.
They have stayed active over the years, taking daily walks together and caring for a large, beautiful yard and garden.
Family has always been the focus of their lives, planning the best family gatherings that always helped knit the hearts of their posterity together.
Happy Anniversary and Happy Birthday Mom and Dad, Grandma and Grandpa. We love you!
An open house celebration will be held in their honor September 23, 2023 from 2-4 pm at their Avon home located at 709 East 11000 South. Friends and family are invited to join in the celebration. (In case of inclement weather the open house will be held at the church located at 155 East 9400 South, Paradise)
