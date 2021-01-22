Garth and Carol Jewkes will celebrate 60 years of marriage on January 28, 2021. The couple was married in Rexburg, Idaho, and their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS temple. Over the decades, they have built a wonderful family with four children: Brady (LaRae), Brett (Melissa), Anthony (Crystal) and Nancy (Brett) and an infant son, Gregory (deceased). They have been blessed with 10 beautiful grandchildren who they adore: Reagan, Jaxon, Kaylan, Elle, McKay, Kesley, Talan, Stockton, Mason and Mallory. Garth and Carol have loved spending countless hours watching and cheering at their kids and grandkids' games, shows, recitals and competitions in Utah and beyond.
Over the years, Garth and Carol have enjoyed countless rounds of golf, mostly at the Logan Golf & Country Club, and numerous fishing trips together. Both activities have become a staple of their family's lives and a treasure trove of memories over the last six decades. While they almost always come home with a fine mess of fish, Carol seems to always be in the 'hot spot' while Garth has been known to miss a bite or two while keeping the boat clean, rigging poles or enjoying a fine beverage. They've fished from Alaska to New York's Niagara River and many places in between, but far and away the favorite family spot has been Idaho's Henry's Lake.
Garth and Carol have been long-time supporters of Utah State University football and basketball, attending countless games (and yelling at a ref or two) since before Maverick Stadium and The Spectrum were even ideas. They've watched and cheered for their Aggies with relentless passion yet still have managed to love their children who either attended or work at BYU! They are also 'Day 1' fans of the Utah Jazz and still share time together watching, cheering and waiting for that NBA championship.
While 60 years together is incredible, Garth and Carol's legacy with their family is reflected in how they are admired for their lives of hard work and dedication in taking care of their family, consistency of their values through good times and bad in the world. They've always been there with sage advice, a helping hand and a parent's love that surpasses all whenever it was needed most.
They came to Logan for college and never left, Garth spending his career at Albertson's, Jack B. Parson Companies and UDOT while Carol worked for many years at Needham's Jewelers.
As an old family saying goes ... 'Man, this is really living.' Sixty years of this marriage has given our family plenty to celebrate with pride and gratitude. Here's to an eternity more!