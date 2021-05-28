Gary and Carol Sue Stauffer will be celebrating their DIAMOND anniversary this June after spending 60 wonderful years together. They met over 60 years ago at a dance after a basketball game at the South Cache High School. They were later married in the Logan Temple on June 2, 1961, for time and all eternity. They have lived in Providence their entire marriage. Gary loves gardening and keeping his yard immaculate, while Carol Sue loves spending their money and spending time with their family. Their family has always been their #1 priority. They have been blessed with 4 children, 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
They would like family and friends to join with them to celebrate their anniversary on Saturday, June 5, 2021. The celebration will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will be located at the Millville City North Pavilion at 450 North 100 East, Millville. Please, no gifts.