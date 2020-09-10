Can you believe that Gaylen Ashcroft and Elaine Thompson were married 70 years ago? They created an eternal family on Sept. 13, 1950, in the Logan LDS Temple. Since that day, family has been their priority.
As newlyweds, they interviewed and wrote histories about loved ones who had lived before them. They have recently written their own personal histories. Gaylen and Elaine raised five children — Wayne Ashcroft, Dee Ashcroft, Lynda Gittins, Gayle Coon, and Kerri Spackman. Family vacations were a priority and planned so that every other year was a trip in-state and then out-of-state.
These dedicated parents attended band, orchestra, and choir concerts along with sporting events, dance reviews, and every other thing their children were involved with. Many hours were spent tutoring their children and helping with reports, posters, and projects. They taught their children to work hard, allowing them to earn money by doing jobs and then teaching them to budget and spend their money wisely. Gaylen supported and led his sons in Boy Scouts. Elaine taught a variety of 4-H classes to her daughters. Holidays held family traditions that were looked forward to each year. They set an example of faith by attending church as a family, holding family councils, and accepting callings which included serving in the temple and serving a mission. Their interest, love, and support of family extended to their grandchildren and now to their great grandchildren.
Gaylen and Elaine love to get together and celebrate occasions with their extended family which includes 132 family members (5 children and their 5 spouses; 28 grandchildren with their 23 spouses; and 71 great grandchildren).
In the spirit of family, they celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary by taking a cruise in January with their children and spouses. Extended family learned more about their great grandparents by reading a booklet about the lives of Gaylen and Elaine which was reinforced with fun activities for them to do.
The family of Gaylen and Elaine Ashcroft want them to know how much they are appreciated and loved.
Happy Anniversary to an amazing couple!