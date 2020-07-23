George C. and Jean S. Wilkey of Pleasant View celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last summer with their family in the last great frontier, Alaska. George and Jean spent time with their children and grandchildren cruising the inner passage of Alaska; whale watching, relishing sunsets, and enjoying the endless buffets of a luxury cruise ship in celebration of 60 wonderful years of marriage together. George was born and raised in Nephi, Utah. Jean was born and raised in Cove, Utah. They were married on July 22, 1960, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Logan Temple.They met while attending Utah State University together in 1959. George began his career as a public school teacher and coach at North Rich High School. After a short stay at North Rich High and in Laketown, the family moved to Wellsville where George taught and coached at South Cache High School. The family eventually settled in Pleasant View, Utah, in 1965, where they still reside today. George taught and coached at North Rich, South Cache, Roy, Bonneville, and Ogden High Schools over the span of a 29 year career as a public school educator. He was often sought out by his peers to coach. George was a great coach. It did not seem to matter whether he was coaching a high school football team or leading one of his son’s church basketball teams, there was always one common denominator…wins. Many teams that George worked with were very successful. Jean worked at “the Bank” in Logan until her children came along, leaving a promising career to care for her family. Family has always come first in the eyes of “Mom.” Once the boys were older, Jean eventually returned to work at Threads ‘n Things in Ogden and America First Credit Union in North Ogden where she was a beloved and valued employee, eventually rising through the ranks at AFCU from teller to lead teller. There were many opportunities for Jean to advance to other positions at America First, but working as lead teller at the local branch allowed her to stay close to home and close to family. She has never sought out recognition or acclaim from others, preferring instead to be a steady leader in the home. Her children and grandchildren have always been her greatest achievement. Both Jean and George retired in 2002, but neither has slowed down much. Today they spend much of their time playing games, gardening, riding ATVs, traveling, and making delicious sweets and cookies with their grandchildren. Their children are Gregory and Kristi Wilkey, Pleasant View; and Patrick Wilkey, Saratoga Springs. Their 3 grandchildren are Tanner, Rylie, and Joshua Wilkey, also of Pleasant View.
