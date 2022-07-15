G. Gregory Merrill (Greg) and Joan Tebbs Merrill celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 16, 2022. Married in the Logan LDS Temple in 1972, they have raised a wonderful family together that includes four children and ten grandchildren.
Greg was born to Glacus Godfrey and Marie Bailey Merrill and raised in Clarksburg, West Virginia. He moved to Logan in 1966 to attend Utah State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration followed by a master’s degree in communications. Greg also served two years as an LDS missionary in Italy before returning home.
Joan was born in Salt Lake City to Calvin Tebbs and Shirley Maupin. After high school she enrolled at Utah State University where she met Greg while they both competed on the USU Bowling team. Joan is a two-time State Women’s Championship bowler and is also a graduate of the LDS Institute.
Greg and Joan have shared countless adventures throughout their 50 years together. Greg built a successful career in broadcast media and was a managing partner in Media Services Group Inc, the largest media brokerage firm in the country until his recent retirement in 2021. He served on the Cache County Council, held seats on the board of directors for many local nonprofit organizations and enjoys snowmobiling and helping others. Joan was a homemaker, a volunteer at the Logan Hospital for over 20 years, a member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers, and enjoys quilting, sewing and cooking.
In addition, Greg served as a bishop and has held multiple stake leadership positions for the LDS Church. Joan served as Relief Society President amongst other important church callings. In 2005 they were called to serve in the Western Europe Public Affairs LDS mission, living in London, England, for 18 months.
Both share a passion for travel and have visited over 50 countries together. Their favorite places to vacation include Hawaii, England and Italy. They have passed their love of travel and exploration onto their children and regularly enjoy taking trips with family and friends. The Merrill cabin at Bear Lake is a particular family-favorite location filled with fond memories of time well spent.
Greg and Joan’s proudest accomplishments and greatest joys in life come from their roles as parents and grandparents. Their children are Stefanie Hansen (Matthew), Stanton (Michelle), Chad (Chelsea) and Jessica. Grandchildren include Mason, Aidan, Kalia, Abigail, Ethan, Tessa, McKenzi, Alexi, Gavin, and Ellie. Greg’s sister is Darla D. Clark, and Joan’s brothers are Doug and Chris Tebbs.
We are forever grateful for their wonderful examples of love, service, and dedication to family and one another. We wish them a very happy 50th anniversary and many more to come.