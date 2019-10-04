Cliff and Mary Ann Grover will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary this Saturday, October 12. The couple met at Utah State University and were married in the Logan Temple on October 12, 1979.
Cliff, originally from Redlands, California, is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Fraud Examiner and principal with the accounting firm of Grover & Canfield, PLLC. In his spare time, he enjoys driving his Jeep in the mountains and acting as barbecue pitmaster for family and friends.
Mary Ann (née Mickelson) grew up in River Heights, where the couple has resided for the past 28 years. She is a respected, long-time real estate agent in Cache Valley. She is also well-known as an accomplished pianist, who, over the years has generously shared her talents in church services, funerals and community programs.
Cliff and Mary Ann are the grandparents of nine grandchildren and parents of five children: Tom (Karen) Grover of Las Vegas, Nevada; Marie (Eric) Seabury of North Salt Lake; Scott (Sierra) Grover of Logan; Mike (Amy Griffin) Grover of Salt Lake; and Kathryn Grover of Salt Lake. They were and are exceptional parents. They are beloved by each of their nine grandchildren. All of their children and grandchildren wish to congratulate them on this major milestone and look forward to celebrating with them at the family dinner to be held in their honor.