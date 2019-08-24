Keith and Beth Hymas of Spanish Fork recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in Orem Utah at a family dinner. There were 27 adults and 5 babies — the oldest little person almost 2 years old. One family from California was not able to attend.
Keith and Beth were married August 28, 1959 in Paris, Idaho, and were sealed in the Logan Temple on July 23, 1982. They are parents of 4 children, 12 grandchildren, and 7 greats — all girls.
They met on a blind date just as Keith returned from the Army and Beth was a student at USU. Keith retired from E.A. Millers and Beth retired from Utah State University. They lived in Logan over 50 years and in 2012 they moved to Spanish Fork to be closer to their family.
They have been loving and devoted parents and grandparents, and their family has many wonderful memories of Easter egg hunts as Grandma Beth dressed as the Easter Bunny. Many holidays were observed with fun family gatherings. We, as their family, Cyndee Merrill (Brad), Tricia Stauffer (Brian), Kris Clayton (Scott), Scott Hymas (Janie), and the grand kids, are so grateful for their love and example.