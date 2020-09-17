Ivan F. Christensen & Deonne Brenchley were married on September 21, 1955, in the Logan LDS Temple. After living in El Paso Texas, St. Anthony Idaho, and Logan, they built their home in Providence where they have lived for the past fifty-seven years. They have seven daughters: Kaye Lyn, Janet, Kathryn, Deanne, Susan, Maria, and Janeece. Twenty-one grandchildren, thirty-nine great-grandchildren.
For many summers, they would garden, horse-pack back into the High Unitas. Their last excursion took place in 2012, both at the age of 77, accompanied by twenty family members. They have enjoyed family traditions of getting together on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other special events. Both are very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They have served in many various positions and three missions, Baltimore, Maryland, a CES to Bismarck, North Dakota, and Special Needs helpers at the Logan Institute. They are enjoying their retirement years by traveling, cruising throughout the world, gardening, scrapbooking, and passing down traditions.
Their daughters and their families are grateful to have them in their legacy.