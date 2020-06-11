The posterity of James W. and Karen A. Blotter would like to wish them a Happy 60th Wedding Anniversary. The youngsters were married in the Logan Temple June 17, 1960. Together they created a loving family with 8 children (4 boys and 4 girls, 4 with brown eyes and 4 with blue eyes.) Those children brought into this world 38 grandchildren and as fate would have it 19 were boys and 19 were girls. There are 4 great grandchildren with more to come... They enjoy hosting family home evening once a month with all of us over to eat dinner and have a spiritual lesson. The Love birds enjoy spending time together playing cards, sharing their bounteous garden, golfing, spending time at the family cabin in Bear Lake and wearing the same color shirts each day:)!!! We love You! Happy 60th Anniversary!!!
