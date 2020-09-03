Jed and Reva Merrill of Logan celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on September 1, 2020. Family and friends join in honoring them for their many years of love, dedication, and service to each other, their family, and the community.
Jed and Reva first met as children during the 5th grade and began dating as Sophomores at South Cache High School. After their first date to a school dance, Jed told his friends, “That’s the girl I’m going to marry.” These high school sweethearts graduated in May of 1950 and were married in the Logan LDS Temple on September 1 that same year.
Starting out in an apartment on Center Street in Logan, they both worked at The Bluebird Restaurant until Jed joined the United States Air Force in February of 1951. They spent the next four years mostly in Texas where Jed served as an aircraft hydraulics specialist at Amarillo Air Force Base and Reva worked at the Flight Line Snack Bar next to the base runway. After making their return to Cache Valley, they built their family home in College Ward in 1961 where they raised their four sons and one daughter.
Jed put the skills he learned in the military to use for Utah State University as a machinist and manager of Technical Services for over 20 years. Together they founded J.R.D. Merrill Specialty Equipment in 1972, a family-owned manufacturing company that produces specialized instruments used on scientific research projects around the world. While they have yet to officially retire, they continue to stay busy helping family and working on various projects.
They are well-known for their strong work ethic, sense of adventure, and service to others. During the formative years of their children’s lives, they started a sizable mink farm as a way of teaching the importance of hard work and responsibility. They built handmade canoes used on several daring river trips, went on annual hunting and fishing excursions, and taught their family the importance of spending time together in the outdoors. Reva is a talented homemaker, quilter, and cook. She is famous for making hundreds of hand dipped chocolates every Christmas that are delivered far and wide to friends and family. Jed knows how to build and fix just about anything and is always willing to help others repair the family car or complete the latest home improvement project. They have both served faithfully in a variety of callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
They are proud parents to five children: Jed (Gaylene) Merrill Jr., Dave Merrill, Richard (Janette) Merrill, Debbie (Paul) Anderson, and Jim (Laura) Merrill. They have 23 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.