Happy 60th Anniversary Jerry and Karla Rogers! The couple met in a ballroom dance class at USU. Jerry noticed Karla right away, because of her strawberry blond hair. When asked what he liked most about Karla when they courted, he said “Everything.” Karla said Jerry was the best dancer in the class and very handsome, so everyone wanted to dance with him! He kept her attention by making her laugh. After meeting, Jerry was drafted into the US Army. The smitten couple communicated through letters and upon his return, married in the Logan, Utah Temple on June 8, 1962.
Together, they created a loving and happy home with Jerry’s dry, yet silly humor and Karla’s never-ending patience. Holiday celebrations were always filled with magic; gifts were chosen carefully as the family lived on a tight budget. Karla was a beloved, kind-hearted kindergarten and second grade teacher. As the Rogers family continued to grow, she taught preschool in her home for 19 years. Karla continues to have a great love for children and will stop whatever she is doing to read a book or play a game with her grandchildren.
Jerry’s 29-year career as a Fish and Wildlife Biologist in various national fish hatcheries resulted in the happy couple living in 8 homes during their first 11 years together! They began their homesteading journey in Jackson, Wyoming, where their first child, Karlette, was born in Jackson, Wyoming, followed by their second daughter, Jaylene, and first son, Ryan, in Springville, Utah. Their second son, Justin, was born in Jackson, Wyoming, followed by their third son, Bryant, in Springville, Utah. After falling in love with the Pacific Northwest, they settled in White Salmon, Washington, where their daughter, Alaina, and son, Tyler, were born. They continued to reside in the gorgeous Columbia River Gorge for 46 years, enjoying the mild climate, fir-filled forests, waterfalls, camping, trips to the beach, and many friendships in their small ward and community. Jerry especially enjoyed wood-carving and fishing in the northwest. Karla enjoyed baking, reading and was often found providing unselfish service for others. They decided to move closer to their ever-growing family in beautiful Cache Valley, Utah, in 2019.
Jerry and Karla’s children are eternally grateful for their parents’ positive, optimistic examples and are further blessed by the unconditional love and support they have given through the years, which encouraged them to feel safe, empathetic, confident and loved in this world.
Karla and Jerry will be celebrating with their 7 children, 25 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren on July 9, 2022, in Blacksmith Fork Canyon. Their family wants to wish them a very happy 60th anniversary!