Jim and Betty Neeley are grateful to be able to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. All of their living children will be with them:

James Patton 3rd (Linda Richardson) Neeley of Idaho Falls, Michael Funk (Lisa Burgoyne) Neeley of Grapevine, Texas, Christine Lee Neeley (Terrell) Young of Provo, Utah, Nancy Ann Neeley (Daniel) Schmidt of Logan, Stephen Funk (Roxey Jenkins) Neeley of Providence, Utah, Angela Sue Neeley (Alan) Edwards of North Logan, Utah, and Amy Elizabeth Neeley (Bart) Byerly of Walpole, Massachusetts. They and others will be together in the temple.

