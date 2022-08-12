Jim and Betty Neeley are grateful to be able to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. All of their living children will be with them:
James Patton 3rd (Linda Richardson) Neeley of Idaho Falls, Michael Funk (Lisa Burgoyne) Neeley of Grapevine, Texas, Christine Lee Neeley (Terrell) Young of Provo, Utah, Nancy Ann Neeley (Daniel) Schmidt of Logan, Stephen Funk (Roxey Jenkins) Neeley of Providence, Utah, Angela Sue Neeley (Alan) Edwards of North Logan, Utah, and Amy Elizabeth Neeley (Bart) Byerly of Walpole, Massachusetts. They and others will be together in the temple.
They have 36 grandchildren (28 of them are married), and 80 great-grandchildren. Their posterity numbers 160 members with 52 living in Cache Valley.
Jim & Betty lived and were educated in Salt Lake City in the Highland High School area before the school was built, so he went to South High and she went to East. They didn't meet until they were both seniors at the University of Utah. (He had served in the U.S. Air Force during WW2 and a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Hawaiian islands after the war.)
Tall, dark, and handsome, this veteran returned missionary introduced himself to Betty & called her by name. They dated all their senior year and graduated together with the class of 1951. Then he went to Baltimore to attend medical school at the University of Maryland, and she stayed in Salt Lake City to teach at the Ensign Elementary School. Long distance phone calls were expensive so they wrote letters to keep in touch. Home in SLC for Christmas, he gave her his Sigma Chi & Delta Phi Kappa pins, and newspapers announced their "pinning" (This put an end to her dating other guys.)
On August 14, 1952, they were married in the Salt Lake Temple. They traveled to Baltimore where he continued with medical school and she taught elementary school. After Jim received his M.D. degree in 1955 they returned to SLC for his internship & surgical residency in the Veterans, County, & University of Utah affiliated hospitals. By then they were expecting their 4th child, so Betty's teaching career ended and she became a stay-at-home mom. With long hours and specialized training he became a Board Certified General Surgeon.
Their decision to settle in Logan was easy. A fine medical environment, a temple on the hill, and a respected university in the town combined to be irresistible to Betty & Jim and their five children. Even though at first Jim said, "I don't know if I can root for those Aggies" he and the whole family quickly became rabid Aggies fans. They added two more children and all seven of them at college age were proud students at Utah State University!
Jim & Betty still live in the spec home they bought in 1961 which is a mile from the campus. The little house has been remodeled and enlarged to accommodate their growing family and expanded needs. As more homes were built, the ward/church boundaries changed. At first they were in the 20th Ward, then 22nd, later 24th and now Lundstrom Park 3rd. Many of their grandchildren, who lived with them while attending USU, were in student wards.
Jim practiced general surgery from 1961 to 1995 when he retired to serve a full-time medical mission on Temple Square in SLC with Betty. In 2002 they served another full-time medical mission in Mongolia. They served as ordinance workers on Saturday morning in the Logan temple for 13 1/2 years.
They love this wonderful community and the people who live here and feel blessed to be celebrating their 70 years of marriage