All because two people fell in love. 60 years ago Jim and Norma said "I do." Fast forward to today and Jim and Norma are still going strong. They are still doing the things they love together and loving loving each other more than ever. Jim and Norma enjoy camping, going for drives together, attending the temple, working at the temple and supporting their grandkid's activities. What a great example they both are to all of their family, friends, neighbors and acquaintances. Jim and Norma have built a great legacy with their examples, their service, work ethic and for their unconditional love for all of those around them. Jim and Norma have 12 children. Bruce (Julie) Hancey, Julie (Richard) Rigby, Janet (Lynn) Bair, Kris (Troy) Waddopps, Kaylene (Frank) Alvares, Konnie (Chad) Esplin, Karren (Ryan) Leishman, Karalee (Kevin) Snowden, Blake (Chrissy) Hancey, Jill (Shalee) Peck, Robert (Lindsee) Hancey, Kathy (Kelly) Bair. Jim and Norma have 43 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 11 step-grandchildren. Thank you Dad and Mom for the great examples and wonderful people you are. Thank you for being the best parents, in-laws and grandparents in the world. Happy 60th anniversary to you both. We love you more than you will ever know.