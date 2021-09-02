John and Linda met in the early spring of 1960 at a Church fireside in Ogden, Utah. Some of the boys were teasing Linda about wearing a rabbit costume for a promotional at a local department store. John came to her aid and explained: “You can call a girl a chick but not a chicken, a lamb but not a sheep, a bunny but not a rabbit.” John’s quick response was the start of a relationship that continues today.
During the spring they became better acquainted, often eating lunch together at the LDS Institute of Religion adjacent to the Weber College Campus. Fall Semester they both transferred to BYU. Their relationship continued to grow and on September 8, 1961, they were married and sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple.
In the fall of 1962, after John and Linda had both graduated, they moved to Bountiful, Utah, and John started his career teaching Seminary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He taught there for eleven years. During those years one daughter and five sons joined the family.
In 1973, the family moved to Tucson, Arizona, where John taught at the LDS Institute of Religion adjacent to the University of Arizona. Tucson was a wonderful place to raise a family and they have many happy memories from those years.
In 1988 John became the director of the LDS Institute of Religion adjacent to Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. He also coordinated early morning and home study Seminaries in northern Indiana. Eleven years later, they moved to Provo and John taught his last year in the Department of Religion at BYU.
While John taught his students, Linda enjoyed the role of mother and homemaker. Her other interests were sewing, handicrafts and classes in painting and colored pencil art, Linda worked for years in a school office in Tucson. In Indiana she worked at Purdue University where she was the Coordinator of a Resource Library for teachers of Gifted Students. John and Linda have made their home in Amalga for the last twenty-one years, enjoying dear friends, their horses and the country life. They volunteered in the Family History Library in Logan from 2005 to 2019. They have enjoyed traveling to new places and to visit with family.
Their children are: Lauren (Marc) Los Angeles, Paul (Sue) Moscow Idaho, Michael (Sarah) Salt Lake City, Daniel (Jennifer) Bozeman, Montana, Adam (Karista) Houston, Texas, and Joshua (Brenda) England. They have 17 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.