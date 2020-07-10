The family of Karl and Barbara King of Fielding, Utah, are pleased to announce the 60th wedding anniversary of their beloved parents on July 15, 2020.
The high school sweethearts met during their junior year at Bear River High. Barbara made the first move and asked Karl to a girls’ choice dance. The rest is history and they’ve enjoyed dancing together ever since — particularly to music from the Big Band era. They can really “cut a rug”!
They were married in the Logan, Utah Temple and made their first home in Tremonton at 713 N. 100 West. They currently reside in Fielding where they’ve lived for 50+ years. From serving as Fielding Town Mayor (2 terms) and acting as town fire chief to various church callings to get-togethers with friends for a rousing game of pinochle, Karl and Barbara have always stayed busy and involved. They are loved and respected by all who have the pleasure to know them.
Professionally, Karl delivered mail in Tremonton for 36 years and owned and operated Karl’s Carpet Service until just recently when Barbara convinced him to retire. Barbara worked as a pharmacy technician at Keith’s Pharmacy and Bear River Drug for 20+ years.
They are the proud parents of four children: Dixie (Brooks) Anderson of Dorado, PR; Michael (Wendy) King of Fielding, UT; Kristy (Rick) Brenkmann of Plain City, UT; and Wendi (Curtis) Coombs of Smithfield, UT. They are the loving and very proud grandparents to 24 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Family camping trips to Ashton, ID, and yearly Memorial Day water fights are memories held dear by the entire King family. And we can’t forget Karl’s Christmas light extravaganza! Families from all over the valley enjoy driving by the King home during the holidays to view the beautiful light display.
Happy anniversary to two of the most wonderful people anyone could know!