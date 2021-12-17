50 years! Karl and Kathy Ward were married December 15, 1971, in the Logan Temple. They met on a blind date. Karl had to fight off a lot of competition, but Kathy thought Karl looked very handsome when he pulled up with his mustache and sunglasses in his red GTO. They were married within a year and raised six kids in a loving and happy home.
Karl received his bachelor's degree and MBA at USU. He worked for Zions Bank for 39 years retiring in 2017 as Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking. He also taught finance classes at Utah State, which he very much enjoyed. At home, Karl always has to have a project—he built their house (with the help of his boys) from the ground up and continues to enjoy finding new work he can do. Kathy received her bachelor's degree at USU and has used her talents and creativity to help foster appreciation for dance and culture. She has taught dance, established a dance company, and was the choreographer for several productions, including the Utah Opera Festival, the Martin Harris Pageant, and high school musicals.
Karl and Kathy have always been very involved in their community. Karl served on the Zoning Commission for several years, was a member of the Logan City Council, and is now a member of the Cache County Council. He has also served on several boards of directors in Cache Valley. Kathy has volunteered for countless service opportunities ranging from teaching dance and music appreciation at schools, soothing premature babies at the hospital, and participating in local programs celebrating other cultures and ethnicities. Karl and Kathy have also always been devoted members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and have served faithfully in many different capacities.
Together Karl and Kathy have taught their children, by example, a love of the gospel of Jesus Christ, the value of hard work, the importance of unselfish service, and how to live life with joy and optimism. By their complete devotion, love and support for each other, they have exemplified what makes a happy and fulfilling marriage. Their children feel grateful beyond measure to have Karl and Kathy as their parents, and their 18 grandchildren (and three great grandchildren) feel like they are the luckiest grandkids in the world. Their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren would like to wish them a very happy 50th anniversary!