The children of LaMar James and Alice Julene Winter Ashby are pleased to announce their parent’s 70th wedding anniversary. LaMar and Julene were married Nov. 26, 1952, in the Logan Temple. They have lived in Fielding, Georgia, Logan, Tremonton, Wellsville and Newton.
LaMar was born in Fielding, Utah, on Aug. 22, 1929. LaMar graduated from Bear River High School in 1948 and L.D.S. Seminary in 1947. He went to the New Zealand mission from Feb. 1950-March 1952. He was in the army when he married Julene on leave. LaMar has always been a farmer no matter what other jobs he has had. He started by working with his father on a dairy and has worked at Cache Valley Dairy as a mechanic, Auto Hospital as owner and mechanic, Ashco Vending with his brother and Bullens as a welder. He attended USU. LaMar has also spent a lot of time serving in the LDS church in many callings including Elders Quorum Pres., High Councilman, Financial clerk, Home Teacher, and Ward Missionary with Julene. His hobbies included working with draft horses on wagon trains and on the farm. He still loves to take care of and spoil his chickens and cat.
Julene was born on Nov. 13, 1934, in Los Angeles, California. After she moved to East Garland she graduated from Bear River High School where she was involved with art and drama. She won two art awards one being the ‘Top Senior Art Award.’ After her marriage she began her dream of having a dozen children. She had 13 children and has always called us her “Bakers Dozen.” Julene has served in many positions in the LDS church. Such as spiritual living teacher, Laurel teacher, cub scouts leader, visiting teacher, Relief Society Secretary, primary worker, and Ward Missionary with LaMar. Her hobbies include gardening and painting both with oils and pastels. She loves to take you around her home and show you all the flowers she has.
LaMar and Julene were blessed to be able to serve 4 missions. New Zealand, Bishop’s storehouse, Nauvoo and New Mexico. They gained many friends through these opportunities.
LaMar and Julene have 13 children, 57 grandchildren, 104 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren and 54 spouses.
LaMar and Julene have always been a great example to their family and others around them. They have always taught their children to work hard, be honest, and generous. They have strong testimonies of the Lord Jesus Christ and Eternal Marriage. They want their family to know that marriage can be eternal.
There will be an Open House Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6-8 p.m. at the Newton Church 12 S. 100 West, Newton. Family and friends are invited.
