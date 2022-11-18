anniversary

The children of LaMar James and Alice Julene Winter Ashby are pleased to announce their parent’s 70th wedding anniversary. LaMar and Julene were married Nov. 26, 1952, in the Logan Temple. They have lived in Fielding, Georgia, Logan, Tremonton, Wellsville and Newton.

LaMar was born in Fielding, Utah, on Aug. 22, 1929. LaMar graduated from Bear River High School in 1948 and L.D.S. Seminary in 1947. He went to the New Zealand mission from Feb. 1950-March 1952. He was in the army when he married Julene on leave. LaMar has always been a farmer no matter what other jobs he has had. He started by working with his father on a dairy and has worked at Cache Valley Dairy as a mechanic, Auto Hospital as owner and mechanic, Ashco Vending with his brother and Bullens as a welder. He attended USU. LaMar has also spent a lot of time serving in the LDS church in many callings including Elders Quorum Pres., High Councilman, Financial clerk, Home Teacher, and Ward Missionary with Julene. His hobbies included working with draft horses on wagon trains and on the farm. He still loves to take care of and spoil his chickens and cat.


