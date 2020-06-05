The children of Lynn and Irma Janes are pleased to announce their parents' 60th anniversary on June 8, 2020.
Both attended South Cache High School. They became acquainted in their typing class. True to her cheerful demeanor, Irma enjoyed teasing Lynn who was much more quiet and shy. Lynn's passion is sports so, of course, their first date consisted of a sporting event and a dance afterward. Three years later they were married in the Logan Temple.
Their first move took them to Grand Junction, Colorado, where their first child, Craig, was born. They soon returned to Utah to be closer to family and resided in Bountiful. Three more children joined the family; Christine, Kent an Karen. In 1970, they moved to Providence for Lynn's employment at USU. He continued work there until he retired. Irma's uncompromising focus was with her family and home. She is a committed, positive mother with a fun sense of humor.
We are grateful for the many lessons you have taught us and the values you have instilled. Your continued influence is felt by us and your treasured nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Congratulations mom and dad on this incredible milestone!