Once upon a time, when Marcia and Dan met
Love was abundantly strong in the air
For she was a stewardess and he in the Air Force
Together they made quite a pair.
After they wed, Marcia worked in an office
Barber Dan owned a shop and cut hair
In Denver they lived and had two awesome children
Who were also an outstanding pair.
Thirteen years came and thirteen years went
Before they made Logan their lair
Where they ran the Montgomery Wards Catalog store
And were known as a hard working pair.
Later, at Adams Elementary and then USU
Marcia worked as a secretary so fair
Dan shifted his gears and customized cars
Yet they still were an enchanting pair.
Dan and Marcia were often packing their bags
As they traveled the world over with flair
And during a year and a half stint in Nauvoo
They were an amazing missionary pair.
Music is an important part of their union
They enjoy dancing like Rogers and Astaire
Marcia is a drummer and Dan is a singer
They make such a noteworthy pair.
Anniversaries come and anniversaries go
But to reach the 60th milestone is rare
As a family we’d like to honor their love
For apparently they’re still quite a pair!