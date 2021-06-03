Michael K. Jones and Erma Anderson married 50 years ago on June 7, 1971, in the Logan, Utah, temple. They lived in Utah County while they both finished bachelor’s degrees at Brigham Young University, then they moved to southeastern Idaho.
The couple’s homes in Idaho were small and modest, but they were places full of music, garden plots, clean sheets and the smell of freshly baked bread. As they began their family, Mike was a school counselor and carpenter on the side, and Erma gardened, canned, made butter, and cared for their young children. They lived close to the Jones family farm and loved spending time on the Buffalo River in Island Park.
In 1985 Mike and Erma moved to Logan, Utah, where they raised their six children. Life was mostly organized chaos with piano lessons, swim meets, soccer games, orthodontist appointments and home improvement projects. For several summers they worked at Camp Hunt, where their children learned to work and made lifelong friends.
Mike and Erma were not immune to challenges — career changes, financial struggles, and not enough time to do everything on their plates — but they faced their challenges as a team. There were long stressful days as both worked and completed master’s degrees and furthered their careers in the Cache County School District, Mike as a counselor and Erma as a librarian.
As devoted members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, they dedicated much of their lives to serving those around them. They lived in the Logan 9th Ward for twenty years, where among other callings, Erma was an organist and young women’s leader, and Mike was a scoutmaster, young men’s leader and bishop. Five of their children served missions.
In 2006, Mike and Erma moved to a home near Willow Park. Grandchildren love to visit their home and enjoy the view of the fishing pond, which provides entertainment in the form of ducks, geese, fish and turtles.
Due to Alzheimer’s, Mike became a resident of Legacy House in 2019, and Erma faithfully visits him twice every day. While Mike has lost most of his capacity for language, he still tells Erma, “I love you.”
Their children would like to wish them a happy anniversary, congratulating them on 50 years of marriage, and thank them for their amazing examples of kindness, loyalty, and love.
Mike and Erma’s children are Jennifer (Paul) Bowman, Derek (Tami) Jones, Brooke Jones, Connor Jones, Tanner (Amber) Jones and JD (Libbie Linton) Jones. Their grandchildren are Ella, Elsie, Ana, Tia, Skyla, Kendall, Zaylee, Isaac, Bronson, Pearl, Ashton, Griffin, Henry and Lewis Jones; Miles and Hazel Williams; and JD and Sage Bowman.