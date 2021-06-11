June 16 marks the 60th Anniversary of Neil and Lyle Wagstaff. They met while they were both attending Utah State University. They were married in the Salt Lake City Temple. Neil graduated with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. After school he joined the Army and became a helicopter pilot. He served a tour of duty in Korea. After the Army he joined the Coast Guard, again as a helicopter pilot. During his time in the Coast Guard, he was recognized for helping save the lives of several individuals. He retired from the military with the rank of Lieutenant Commander. Neil became a safety office for McDonald Douglas, where he obtained his master’s degree and retired. Lyle has worked by Neil’s side during all the moves the military required. From Texas to Alaska, from Chicago to California, she has always made wherever we lived seem like home. Lyle is an accomplished homemaker, known for her amazing quits, needlecraft, and cooking. They have five children, four girls and one boy. Shari (Koorosh) Kaymanesh in Virginia, David (Ginger) Wagstaff in Idaho, Ann Marie (Mike) Wilcock in Washington, Christine (Lincoln) Peacemaker in Colorado, and Kari (Rajak) Ali in California. They have been blessed with 23 grandchildren and are expecting their first great-grandchild this fall.