Orval and Kathleen (Kirby) Sorensen are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on June 7, 2021. They met in college during the fall quarter of 1949 in Widtsoe Hall at the Utah State Agricultural College (USAC). Kathleen was taking the Household Physics class and Orval was the laboratory instructor. Orval and Kathleen both graduated from USAC on June 4, 1951, and then married three days later on June 7, 1951, in the Logan Utah Temple.
The couple now resides in Fruit Heights, Utah. They raised five children: Reed, Dave, Eldon, Linda and Ann, and have been blessed with 21 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
Dad & Mom, only you two know all that has gone into your marriage, the trials you’ve faced, the dreams you’ve put aside and sacrifices made for your family. We have witnessed the power of your commitment to each other and the importance of family which has left a legacy that will be handed down to your posterity. Thank you for making our home a warm & loving place to be and making this family something special. We Love You! Happy Anniversary!