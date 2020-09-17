Fifty-two years ago, John and Rheuamah met in their high school chemistry class. Carl Gustav Jung once said, “The meeting of two personalities is like the contact of two chemical substances: if there is any reaction, both are transformed.” There is no doubt that their meeting caused a reaction. On September 18, 1970, they were married in the Logan, Utah temple.
John and Rheuamah Griffin are celebrating 52 years of love, and 50 years of marriage. Early in their marriage John’s service in the Air Force took them to far off places in Colorado and New Mexico. When his service ended their family returned to their hometown of Ogden, Utah. Later, they moved their family to Newton, Utah, where they have lived for close to 35 years.
John spent his career working as an electronics engineer, working for KSL TV, Thiokol, Iomega, and ending his career as a private contractor. Rheuamah was a master homemaker. Her family has always benefited from her sewing and cooking skills. As the kids grew, Rheuamah began her career working for the US Post Office.
John and Rheuamah have ten children: John (Caree) Griffin, Jennie (Tony) McClain, Aaron Griffin, Bryan Griffin, Amie (Jeff) Hansen, Bonnie (Cory) Mayberry, Emilie (Troy) Zaugg, Devan (Erin) Griffin, Katie (Jesse) Ritter, and Quinn Griffin. They have also been blessed with 22 grandchildren.
John and Rheuamah have always been examples of selfless love and service. They are always willing to help their kids and grandkids whenever it is needed. Mom and Dad, we love you and are so grateful for all that you have done for us, especially for not abandoning us on the side of the road the many times you threatened to.
A family dinner will be held to celebrate this amazing occasion.