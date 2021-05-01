Roger and Gail Yost celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.
Roger Yost and Gail Bornstein met at a professor’s home, who held a dinner for the chemistry club officers from the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida. Two weeks later they were engaged and five months from the engagement, Roger and Gail were married in Tampa on May 2, 1971.
When Roger and Gail first came to Logan, Utah, in 1973 to be sealed in the Logan Temple, they fell in love with Cache Valley and Logan. When they returned to Tampa, Roger and Gail told their friends they would move to Logan in five years. Their friends thought they were crazy, but four years and two children later, Roger and Gail moved to Logan in 1977, where they have been ever since.
Gail obtained her B.S. in Special Ed from USF (1972), an M.Ed. in Instructional Technology from USU (1984), and a Ph.D. in Family and Human Development from USU (1995). Gail’s career included a teacher for special ed and college freshman classes, a behaviorist, a human services specialist, a developmentalist, and a community activist.
Roger’s career went from being a commercial locksmith in Tampa and Cache Valley to being an institutional locksmith supervisor at USU, where he was employed for 21 years. Roger was then hired by the Schlage Lock Company, designing master key systems for two years. Then Roger, as a training manager, conducted customer training classes for Schlage throughout North America for fourteen years until he retired at the end of 2018. Roger is a Certified Fire Door Inspector, Certified Master Locksmith, Certified Institutional Locksmith, Certified Institutional Shop Manager, and a Certified Safe Tech. Today, Roger is a Certified Tai Chi for Health Institute instructor at the Cache County Senior Center and the Sports Academy.
Roger and Gail are so proud of their children: Bonnie (Chris) Cottle, Corrina (Dan) Gardner, Roger (Jessica, nee Voss) Yost II, and Gabrielle (Joe Kelly) Yost. They have all worked serving others in their communities.
Gail and Roger did long-term foster care for fifteen years, working with adolescents who were expected to age out of the system. Out of the many young people Gail and Roger helped, four have become part of their family, two of whom are very close. This includes Leah Chan, Xixong Chan, Winston Fisher, and Jeffrey Johnson.
Continuing their families’ nearly 300-year tradition of military service: Bonnie (Army — 2 years), Corrina (Navy — 26 years), Roger II (Navy — 6 years), and Leah (Navy — 20 years).
Roger and Gail have nine grandchildren, ranging in age from 24 to 3.
Roger and Gail will be celebrating their anniversary with their closest friends.