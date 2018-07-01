Paul and Mary Ann Sanders of Logan Utah will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 1, 2018. Paul and Mary Ann were married on July 1, 1968, in the Logan LDS Temple. They lived in Fort Collins, Colorado, where Paul completed his doctor of veterinary medicine.
They were blessed with two daughters while in Colorado. They then moved to Lovell Wyoming where their oldest son was born. They moved to Rexburg Idaho for a time and then moved to Tremonton and were blessed with a 2nd son. After living in Tremonton for a time, they then moved to Cache Valley where they were blessed with 2 more sons.
They have called Cache Valley their home for the last 40-plus years. Throughout their marriage they have exhibited love to one another and faith and devotion to their family. Their six children and 22 grandchildren have been greatly blessed by their example and seek to carry on their legacy.
Following Paul’s retirement from Bridgerland Animal Hospital as a Veterinarian, Paul and Mary Ann served three missions for the LDS Church in Copenhagen, Denmark; the Sixth Crossing historical site in Wyoming; and the Cinnamon Creek Campground. They currently enjoy serving in the Logan Temple.
Serving and working together are what they do best. Their most enjoyable time is spent with family traveling near and far to visit or just around the dinner table where Mary Ann spoils them with a feast.
Fifty magnificent years and looking forward to spending eternity together.