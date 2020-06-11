Sherron H. and Cynthia B. Porter celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday June 11, 2020, by participating in a Zoom family program hosted by their children. Cynthia was raised in Auburn, Maine, where she graduated from Edward Little High School in 1958. She attended Gorham State College in Gorham, Maine, in 1958-59 then transferred to Brigham Young University in the Fall of 1959. A mutual friend introduced her to Sherron, who was a senior that fall. They fell in love and were married in the Cardston, Alberta Temple on June 11, 1960, and spent that summer in Great Falls, Montana, near where Sherron grew up.
They moved to Provo in the fall where Sherron began teaching Jr. High School mathematics. The couple bought a small home and began living their dream of establishing a forever family. All eight of their children; Sonja Rae, Patricia Lyn, Becky Lorraine, Edson Wayne, Benton Harold, Susan Kaye, Cheryl Ann, and David Spencer, were born in Provo. After 27 years in Provo, they moved to Windham, Maine, with their four youngest children, where Sherron had accepted employment with the Windham School Department and Cynthia enjoyed childhood relatives and friends and was able to look after her aging mother who lived just down the road. They spent 14 wonderful and busy years in beautiful Maine experiencing new friendships, new challenges at work, children’s weddings and missions, school, family, and church activities. In 2001, Sherron retired and they moved to Smithfield, Utah, where they currently reside.
Their life together has been enriched with many wonderful activities and associations with family and friends and service in the community and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
They especially enjoyed serving as temple workers together in the Washington DC, Boston, and Logan Utah Temples. They also enjoyed working together in the Portland, Maine Family History Center. They feel especially blessed with their family of 8 children and their spouses, 28 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.