Congratulations to Sidney Paul and Kristine (Sorensen) Groll, who recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on November 26, 2019.
Sid was born in Logan and Kris in Mendon, Utah. Sid was attending Logan High and Kris, a Sky View student asked him to a girl’s choice dance their Sophomore year. Kris enjoyed attending Sid’s athletic events and both enjoyed their dating years. They both knew they wanted to marry after high school and did in the fall while attending USU and Weber State. They were married in the Logan Utah Temple.
Sid served in law enforcement for 44 years. He served as the Cache County Sheriff for 13 years and worked for the State at the POST Academy and Department of Natural Resources for 21 years. In his spare time he enjoys tying flies, hunting, and fishing with his children and grandchildren.
Kris had a nursing career for 37 years. After retirement, she taught herself how to watercolor and for many years has had her art displayed in several galleries in Salt Lake City and Logan. Together Kris and Sid enjoy traveling, yard work, riding their e-bikes and attending their grandchildren’s various activities. They presently enjoy serving together in the Brigham Temple.
Sid and Kris live in Beaver Dam and continue to be active participants in their church and community.
They are the parents of five children: Teresa (Brian), Kenneth (Amy), Anna (Tim), Emily (Justin), and Shalice (Micah). They are the grandparents of 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. From all of the family, we extend our best wishes on your golden anniversary and are so grateful for the celebration we spent together in Oregon as a family this summer. We look forward to celebrating more milestones!