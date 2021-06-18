Skip and Sandra met while carpooling together to meet friends for dates. They decided they were better together and were sealed in the Logan LDS Temple on June 18, 1971. They started their family in Smithfield before building and residing in Richmond, UT. They raised 3 children and had a variety of animals from horses, llamas, sheep, turtles and many dogs. Skip retired from Bridgerland Applied Technology Center as the department head in the machine shop and a building facilitator. Sandra retired from Cache County School District as a kitchen worker. They have remained active members in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and were also involved in numerous scouting positions throughout the years. They spent several years serving in the Logan Temple and thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity and and the people they served with. Now they are both taking pleasure in spending time with their children and their families; Craig (Carla) Dopp, Lori (Russ) Albert and Susan, their grandchild Kent and working in the garden and on projects around the home. Here's to 50 great years!
