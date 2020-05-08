In 1960, a Lewiston, Utah, boy saw a Minkcreek, Idaho, girl playing baseball and fell in love. He was instantly smitten and got the courage to ask her out. When they continued dating and she agreed to marry him, little did they know that 60 years later, with 6 children, 29 Grandchildren, and 23 Great Grandchildren, they would create so much!
Stan Brown & Pauline Anderson married in Coquille, Oregon, on May 21, 1960, and later sealed in the Logan Temple on July 26, 1966. Living in Oregon, California, and retiring in Tremonton, Utah.
Please join us to celebrate the monumental milestone. Family and friends help celebrate by visiting at their home at 143 S. 760 West, Tremonton, Utah, 84337 at 2-5 p.m. on May 16, 2020.