The Mays met prior to Wayne’s departure on an LDS mission to the Gulf States during which time they occasionally corresponded. Wayne’s parents were elated for his return home, but they were told he wouldn’t be there long as he intended to marry Diane Roundy. On Friday, July 7, 1961, they were indeed married and in the beautiful Logan LDS Temple. Sixty years later, they are still happily married, enjoying life to the fullest.
Prior to their marriage, Diane attended what is now Weber State University, where she became a registered nurse. Almost her entire career was on the Labor and Delivery floor at Logan Regional Hospital where she worked nights, in an effort to minimize her absence from family. She cherished her time work as she made countless friends and helped myriad mothers in the delivery of their babies.
Diane also possesses an endless list of talents, one being the ability to make delicious, hand-dipped chocolates. After 60 years, Diane still performs this Christmas ritual, gifting the candy to a list of appreciative recipients. She is an exceptional cook who enjoys reading, handiwork, and staying active in their yard and with family.
Wayne received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Utah State University and he spent his entire professional life working for the LDS Church Education System. He taught at the Logan Institute and was also an instructor and principal at the Logan Seminary. Wayne’s job also took them to Australia and Virginia which were cherished times. No matter where he taught, Wayne radiated genuine care and love for his students.
Wayne is an avid outdoorsman, who enjoys fly fishing, hiking, and camping. He maintains a meticulous yard and in winter can often be found snow blowing his neighbors’ drives and walks. Wayne also enjoys reading, owning a library full of historical selections.
The couple enjoys traveling, having visited many countries throughout the world as well as all 50 United States.
Wayne and Diane have spent the majority of their married life in Cache Valley, where they raised their three children: Danene Dustin (Kevin); Burton May; Erika Anderson (Ryan). They are also proud grandparents to six adoring grandchildren: Shelby Richardson (Mark); Keaton Smith (Laura), Riley, Kellan Anderson (Tracy), Wrenn and Slater. They also have three great granddaughters: Remi, Halle and Addie. Family has always come first as exemplified by their continual engagement with their children and grandchildren.
The Mays are devoted members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having and currently holding numerous callings. Serving a full-time church mission to Fiji where they grew to love those they served. They’re truly devoted to Christ's gospel, consistently serving family, neighbors, friends, and strangers.