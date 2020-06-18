With honor and joy, the children of Wayne and Madeline Barlow announce the 60th Wedding Anniversary of their beloved parents.
It was young Madeline’s sweet demeanor that Wayne first noticed as they both attended Wasatch Elementary School in Clearfield, Utah. Madeline walked past Wayne’s home every day after school to return to her own, and he waited to have a chance to talk to her. Childhood crushes turned to high school sweethearts, as both attended Davis High School and delighted in shared friends, mutual teasing, and rich memories.
Upon graduation from Davis, Wayne attended Weber State College, then moved to Logan to study electrical engineering at Utah State. After Madeline’s Davis graduation, she stayed in Clearfield to work as a secretary at Hill Air Force Base. The two dated while Wayne finished college and made up his mind, realizing the girl who first took his eye always had his heart.
In 1960 Wayne graduated from USU and Madeline became his bride June 16, 1960. They were married in the Logan Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The couple moved to California, where their first child, Jennifer Joan was born. The couple briefly moved to Colorado when Wayne was invited to join the research faculty in aerospace engineering at Utah State University. Back in Hyrum, Utah, two more children joined the family, Jeffrey, a son, and Angell, another daughter. Working on the research faculty eventually led Wayne to be general manager of Logan Engineering Products Company, and the family permanently settled in Providence. In 1970, Wayne and other principles acquired Lepco assets and it became the privately held company, Wescor, Inc.
Wayne and his team built Wescor into a world leader in laboratory diagnostics by creating state-of-the art products that stayed innovative over time. Wayne partnered with Dr. Lewis Webster to create a sweat collection system that revolutionized the diagnosis of cystic fibrosis. He innovated Wescor financially, cutting initial dependence on government contracts and moving the company from aerospace engineering into medical products. Wayne retired after 40 years as CEO and President of Wescor and currently serves as a Commissioner for the Utah Department of Transportation.
Madeline focused her talents on building their family. The couple added another daughter, Pari; three sons: Nicholas, Benjamin, and Michael; and a final daughter, Ingrid. Madeline also dedicated herself to service in the church and service in the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers organization. She is currently serving on the International Board at the Pioneer Memorial Museum in Salt Lake City.
We are eternally grateful for our dear parents and their loving service and dedication. Their influence is heart-felt by us and their treasured twenty-four grandchildren and one (soon-to-be-two) great-grandchildren.