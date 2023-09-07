Support Local Journalism

Marlene Maughan Curtis Scott is celebrating her 90th birthday. An open house will be held to celebrate her birthday on September 8, 2023, at the Brigham City 20th Ward building from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The address of the building is 650 Anderson Drive in Brigham City Utah.

Friends and neighbors are invited to come wish her a happy birthday.


