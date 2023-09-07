Marlene Maughan Curtis Scott is celebrating her 90th birthday. An open house will be held to celebrate her birthday on September 8, 2023, at the Brigham City 20th Ward building from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The address of the building is 650 Anderson Drive in Brigham City Utah.
Friends and neighbors are invited to come wish her a happy birthday.
Having been born in Wellsville, Utah on September 8, 1933, to goodly parents, Kendall Harry Curtis, and Julia Salisbury Maughan, she lived in Wellsville, Logan and Hyrum, Utah while growing up. Marlene has two younger brothers, Alan Curtis, Layton and David Curtis, Paradise.
Her mother passed away on February 17, 1941, when Marlene was 7 years old. Following her mother’s passing, she resided with various Aunts and Uncles. She received her elementary education in Providence and Logan Utah. Then she attended high School at South Cache and Logan High school, ultimately graduating from High School in Weed, California.
While working in Ogden Utah, she met a wonderful person, Calston Scott, and they were married in Evanston, Wyoming on August 25, 1955. To this union, were born two great children, Jeffery, and Julia. Their marriage was solemnized in the Swiss Temple on July 25th, 1964.
Calston’s career in the United States Air Force took them all over the world in such places as Utah, Tennessee, Arkansas, Florida, Germany, and France.
Upon retiring from the Air Force, they retired to Brigham City, Utah in 1970, where Marlene has resided since. Marlene has loved Brigham City very much and was grateful for the friends and neighbors she knew there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.